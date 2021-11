Early Wednesday morning an Amber Alert was issued for a missing 1-year-old boy. The 1-year-old child was last seen inside his family’s gray Ford Explorer around 1 a.m. He was sleeping inside the vehicle while his family was unloading groceries. The boy’s father went inside and by the time he came outside approximately 30 seconds later, the SUV and baby were gone.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO