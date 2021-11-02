CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

EPA head Michael Regan on U.S. plan to tame methane emissions

By Mary Louise Kelly
wvik.org
 4 days ago

At the big climate summit underway in Glasgow, the big focus today is on methane. It's a greenhouse gas, one we tend to hear less about than carbon dioxide. But methane is responsible for a third of the warming from greenhouse gases today - one-third. And in the short term, it...

www.wvik.org

Washington Post

To Curb Methane, Put Cows on a Diet

Much was made of methane at COP26 in Glasgow this week. More than 100 countries signed on to the Global Methane Pledge advanced by the Biden administration, which calls for slashing this potent greenhouse gas by 30% in less than a decade. Some critics dismissed the pact as a non-binding frivolity, while others including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, applauded methane cuts. It’s “one of the most effective things we can do to reduce near-term global warming and keep 1.5 degrees Celsius,” she said. “It is the lowest-hanging fruit.”
ANIMALS
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Methane Emissions#Methane Gas
energynews.us

Analysts: Supreme Court likely to reject EPA power plant rules

EMISSIONS: The U.S. EPA is continuing to develop rules to regulate emissions from power plants even as analysts say the U.S. Supreme Court will likely strike down its ability to do so. (Reuters, Utility Dive) ALSO:. • The U.S. EPA’s proposed methane emissions reduction rules would cost oil and gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court takes on EPA emissions regulation case, offering fossil fuels hope for relief

The Supreme Court will hear arguments for a suit seeking to limit the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to regulate power plants' greenhouse gas emissions. The decision could result in a significant and lasting scale-back of the agency's ability to impose expansive standards on the sector and insulate states and utilities that rely heavily on coal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Vilsack: Biden administration is ‘protecting animal agriculture’ with methane reduction plans

Reducing the number of livestock will not be a priority for the Biden administration as it seeks to drastically cut methane emissions to stem climate change, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Instead, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “climate smart” initiatives will focus on new types of animal feed and manure management. “There […] The post Vilsack: Biden administration is ‘protecting animal agriculture’ with methane reduction plans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

Green energy can’t become a reality without critical minerals

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As delegations convene in Glasgow for the UN COP26, there is no avoiding the fact that for climate activists, there is widespread dissatisfaction. The anger is not unreasonable. It is generally understood that major economies are failing in their pledges under the 2015 Paris Accords to halve emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was announced as President Biden wrapped up a two-day appearance at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
eenews.net

U.S. announces EPA methane rules at climate summit

EPA’s long-awaited rules cracking down on oil and gas methane will debut today in Glasgow, Scotland, forming the centerpiece of a U.S. offensive against the second-most important greenhouse gas. The proposed rules will cover new and existing infrastructure across the petroleum supply chain — including production, processing, storage and transmission.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Release of EPA methane rules expected this week

EPA is preparing to release two new draft rules this week that could dramatically reduce the role that oil and gas production plays in driving climate change. The methane proposals for new and existing petroleum infrastructure would apply to production, processing, storage and transmission — a much broader swath of the oil industry than was regulated under President Trump.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Farms must adjust to climate change, Vilsack warns at COP 26

After years of warnings, the climate crisis is no longer a far-off danger, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said today at the COP 26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland — it’s already arrived. Climate change "is not future threat. It’s here," Vilsack said at the start of a panel discussion on...
AGRICULTURE
eenews.net

The key for EPA rules? Inside the methane tech revolution

With its patchy grass and gravel roads, the 7-acre lab plot on the outskirts of Fort Collins, Colo., looks like one of the thousands of oil and gas sites that dot the western United States. The wellhead valves and storage tanks are the real thing, surrounded by dirt berms designed...
FORT COLLINS, CO
marcellusdrilling.com

EPA Launches Massive Power Grab, Targets O&G Methane Emissions

The federal Environmental Protection Agency, the left’s favorite tool to undermine the U.S. Constitution, is attempting to do just that–undermine the Constitution. Today the EPA is floating a massive new regulation that seizes control of oil and gas drilling (and pipelines) away from the individual states, as provided for under the Constitution, and centralizes control in Washington, D.C. under the EPA. How? By forcing a one-size-fits-all regulation on so-called fugitive methane emissions that all states must comply with.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wlvr.org

Gov. Wolf pressed on pledge to cut methane emissions

Environmental groups are launching a new effort to hold Gov. Tom Wolf accountable to his earlier promises to cut methane emissions in the oil and gas industry. Wolf announced plans to reduce methane leaks in early 2016. He said the state is “uniquely positioned to be a national leader in addressing climate change” while supporting responsible energy development.
POLITICS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Regulations: EPA effort to reduce methane is misguided

President Joe Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency Tuesday reminded Americans it has not let off the … lithium-ion battery? when it comes to damaging rules and regulations. The EPA announced a proposed effort to tighten methane regulations for the oil and gas sector, which for the first time targets reductions from existing oil and gas wells nationwide, instead of only new wells.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

