Pet of the Week: Clyde could be just for you

My name is Pete. I’m so lonely, I’m so lonely, I could just die. That’s my song since my brother got adopted and left for his forever home. We, now me, have been here almost 3 years (Picked up as puppies from back of El Reys). You can see from my pictures, I’m a handsome boy with a great personality. My only fault is I am shy and I miss my brother terribly. I need to find a home of my own before I become depressed. Can you offer me a forever spot in your family. Once I know you I’m the best pet ever. I’m smart, friendly, playful and did I mention handsome. I love to play in the kiddie pool or just spray from a garden hose. See low maintenance. I’ve never been aggressive toward other dogs or people or cats. My short coat is shiny because I love to be brushed. Please see it in your heart to provide me with a home. ‘m so lonely. Just go to web site heber springshumanesociety.com and fill out an application. I’ll be waiting.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO