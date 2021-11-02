YouTube rival Rumble to move headquarters to Florida to expand and tackle Big Tech

Video streaming platform Rumble announced Tuesday it is moving its headquarters from Canada to Florida as it grows and attempts to take on Big Tech companies such as YouTube and Amazon.

Rumble, a popular site with conservatives that has billed itself as a platform for free speech, will use its new headquarters to build out its video infrastructure and hire more employees.

With more than 40 million monthly average users, the platform will invest over $50 million in the state over the next several years.

"This move positions us to continue providing a platform to content creators without the threats from big tech monopolies," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski in a statement. "We are excited to invest in Florida in the coming years while we continue to grow Rumble."

He added the company would fill 20-25 new jobs in Florida immediately for their new U.S. headquarters, with more job openings planned for the future.

PUBLIC SOURING ON BIG TECH: POLL

Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis has supported the platform, routinely advocating for it online and posting content there instead of more prominent platforms.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rumble to Florida, and we support its mission to promote free expression and stand up to Big Tech censorship," DeSantis said in a statement. "Over the past year, we have seen businesses flock to Florida from across the country because, as long as I am Governor, our state will be free and built for opportunity."

Since social media platform Parler was cut off from its servers by Amazon Web Services in January for its alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, conservatives have become increasingly worried about unfair censorship and the possibility their content and servers could be taken down .

Conservative tech billionaire Peter Thiel and Ohio Republican J.D. Vance in May invested a large sum in Rumble, giving the website a boost.

Rumble has multiple sources of revenue, but its primary method of making money is through advertising, Pavlovski said in an interview with the Washington Examiner .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

He added that the investment from Thiel and Vance was the first investment the company had received and that it had been forced to function on low margins for many years to stay afloat.

Washington Examiner Videos