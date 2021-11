Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) is soaring today, up 46.1% to trade at $82.80 at last glance, after the company said the Journal of Neuroscience found no evidence of data manipulation in its 2012 article describing a new approach to treating Alzheimer's. The article is key to Cassava's lead Alzheimer's treatment, simufilam, after its validity was called into question in August by a Citizen Petition to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Today's news comes ahead of the company's third-quarter earnings report, too, which is due out before the open on Monday, Nov. 8.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO