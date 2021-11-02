Mayor Selects Developers for Reservation 13 Phase II

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: Hunter/Valley Rain Design-Build Team. STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Caruso Turley Scott Inc. IRRIGATION SUPPLY/LAKE ENGINEER: Aqua Engineering Inc. This facility for a growing city west of Phoenix includes a 3.5-acre fishing and irrigation lake, 21 acres of sports turf and other recreational features. Completed in October 2020, the park is in the New River Dam Flood Impoundment Area, which required it to meet federal and county flood standards. Moreover, the terrain includes shallow rock and caliche, which increased the scope and cost of excavation. The project spanned two years from bidding to completion, creating challenges due to economic fluctuations and the availability of subcontractors and labor. Teamwork, contingency management and careful budgeting resulted in a cost-savings to the owner and an on-time completion.

PEORIA, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO