Hubert Hurkacz is on a roll! The 10th ranked player from Poland has entered the semifinals of the ongoing Rolex Paris Masters 2021. In the quarters, the Pole defeated James Duckworth of Australia in three sets. After losing the first set in 2-6, the Australian put up a fight in the second set. It was a close contest, that he won in a tie-breaker (7⁷-6⁴). After this, the playing field was even. But Hurkacz refused to bow down, and put his best foot forward in the third set where the duo were tied at 5-5. Hubert Hurkacz won the set 7-5, and sealed his spot in the semis.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO