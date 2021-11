Jewelry has long been an intimidating category, which is exactly what accessories brand The Last Line set out to change. When Shelley Sanders launched the line, her goal was to break the rules in the fine jewelry space and create products that were colorful, funky, and appropriate for everyday use. Spoiler: That’s exactly what she did, so successfully that the collection was an immediate hit with fashion girls everywhere. And fortunately, she’s not stopping at earrings and bracelets with her playful vision. On Oct. 27, The Last Line expanded into tabletop with a collection titled “Party,” bringing Sanders’ rule-breaking touch to a category that could use a breath of fresh air.

