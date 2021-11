Graphic designed by Evan Brooks. Our perspectives change the more we learn, particularly if the information we take in is diverse, and obtained by a curious mind. Curiosity is the pursuit of knowledge through asking “why?” Without it, we would not have developed into the person we are today, with the act of being curious starting the day we are born. We try to observe the world through all the avenues available to us: touch, taste, smell and by asking questions. So, why is curiosity important, what does it mean to be truly curious and what occurs when we give into our curious nature?

