Environment

Essential Climate Reads for COP26

By Chloe Hadavas
Foreign Policy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the United Nations climate summit kicks off in Glasgow, Scotland, Foreign Policy has compiled a list of essential reads on the politics of climate action. The summit, known as COP26, will throw into sharp relief the divide that exists between developed and developing countries in the fight against climate change,...

foreignpolicy.com

Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
Shore News Network

World Leader Slams Greta Thunberg For ‘Complaining Just For Complaining’

Rwandan Environment Minister Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya slammed youth activist Greta Thunberg on Friday for her criticism of the ongoing COP26 climate summit. The top Rwandan diplomat said Thunberg’s critique of a carbon credit system, which developing nations are largely in favor of, was unnecessary, Politico reported. Under a carbon credit system, countries and private businesses that emit an amount of greenhouse gasses above a set threshold could pay other entities that emit under the limit, according to the World Economic Forum.
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

Access to clean, safe water is essential in the fight against climate change

Matt Damon is an actor, screenwriter, producer and cofounder of Water.org and WaterEquity, nonprofit organizations dedicated to empowering people in the developing world to gain access to safe water and sanitation Gary White is the CEO and cofounder of Water.org and WaterEquity. The opinions expressed in this commentary are their own.
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

What the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow could achieve

There is no big ‘Paris Agreement’ style deal to secure in Glasgow, but the conference needs to deliver on a number of fronts. The Cop26 summit in Glasgow is being billed as the biggest UN climate conference since countries secured the Paris Agreement at talks in the French capital in 2015.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

COP26: it's half-time at the crucial Glasgow climate change summit – and here's the score

The first week of the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow are drawing to a close. While there’s still a way to go, progress so far gives some hope the Paris climate agreement struck six years ago is working. Major powers brought significant commitments to cut emissions this decade and pledged to shift toward net-zero emissions. New coalitions were also announced for decarbonising sectors of the global economy. These include phasing out coal-fired power, pledges to cut global methane emissions, ending deforestation and plans for net-zero emissions shipping. The two-week summit, known as COP26, is a critical test of global cooperation...
ENVIRONMENT
umn.edu

UN Climate Change Conference (COP26)

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) is scheduled for October 31 through November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland. COP26 will bring countries together to discuss their plans to address climate change over the coming decade. University of Minnesota climate science experts Jessica Hellmann and Heidi Roop are...
ENVIRONMENT
Cosmos

What’s at stake at COP26? Your climate primer

This weekend, world leaders will meet in Glasgow to discuss the acute social, scientific and economic challenge we face. With so much information flying past, it’s easy to lose track of the science and technology. What’s our current trajectory? Could we suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere? Why is everyone so interested in hydrogen all of a sudden?
ENVIRONMENT
globallandscapesforum.org

Forests: a GLF Climate reading list

As the planet continues to heat up, forests are increasingly recognized as a key climate change mitigation tool thanks to their carbon sequestration powers, while also providing a host of other ecosystem services that benefit us all. Yet they remain in danger due to large-scale deforestation, fires and other threats. The Global Landscapes Forum will devote the first day (5 November) of its upcoming conference alongside COP26, GLF Climate, to forests. Here, experts from around the world will discuss international restoration commitments, the role of local communities and Indigenous peoples, and the sustainable use of forests for production.
ENVIRONMENT
OilPrice.com

What To Expect From The COP26 Climate Summit

The COP26 climate summit has been touted as one of the most important international events for the past few years. The summit will attempt to create a plan of action to tackle climate change and reduce global emissions. This discrepancy between what the UN believes needs to be done to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Activists climb government building in climate protest

Climate activists in hard hats scaled a U.K. government building Tuesday, unfurling a banner demanding that countries attending the upcoming U.N. climate conference invest in plant-based alternatives to meat. The activists campaigning for Animal Rebellion climbed between 10 meters and 20 meters (32 feet to 65 feet) up the latticework decoration of the building which houses the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs The activists are an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion which has blocked traffic, disrupted public transport and set up encampments to gain attention and press for stronger action against climate change. The climbers...
PROTESTS
BBC

PMQs: Miliband and Johnson on COP26 climate change action

Ed Miliband has said it is “easy to make promises” for 30 years’ time but harder to act now over cutting carbon emissions. The shadow business and energy secretary said the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow was “about the emergency we face this decade” as he called for action from 2030, not 2050.
ENVIRONMENT
capenews.net

Setting Priorities For COP26 Climate Summit

The United Nations Conference of Parties (COP26) meetings are some of the most important events occurring this year for action on climate change. In November, more than 190 leaders are expected to come together in Scotland to reach agreement on how to address climate change. Most experts believe COP26 is urgent. In preparation for the November meetings, there are several pre-meetings now underway.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Biden ‘will be on track’ to deliver climate deal at Cop26 in Glasgow

President Joe Biden will be “on track” to deliver on his promise to make the US a leader in fighting climate change when he arrives in Glasgow for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.The president previously committed the US to cut its’ carbon emissions in half by the year 2030, and is scheduled to deliver a major address to attendees at the Glasgow conference even as it remains unclear whether the Clean Electricity Performance Program — the putative centrepiece of climate measures in his Build Back Better economic plan — or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Financial Times

Greater private investment is essential to tackle the climate crisis

Last month, the Chinese government instructed the country’s coal mines to “produce as much coal as possible”. The injunction came after weeks of power shortages forced the government to ration electricity at peak times and factories to stop production. Industrial production plummeted in response. China is the largest producer and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Foreign Policy

A Green Deal at COP26 Can’t Be a Green Light for China

The Biden administration has set high expectations for itself as the United Nations climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland, known as COP26, begins. During his presidential run, Joe Biden’s campaign website declared that there was “no greater challenge facing our country and our world” than climate change.” The U.S. president’s climate envoy, John Kerry, recently called the summit the world’s “last best hope” to avoid disaster. Activists are calling for dramatic action: the young climate campaigner Greta Thunberg said that it is time to “uproot the system,” fundamentally overhauling the domestic and foreign policies of countries everywhere.
U.S. POLITICS
Financial Times

COP26: climate goals at stake in Glasgow

Will determination to firm up the Paris pact survive the global energy crisis?. Gideon talks to Leslie Hook, the FT’s environment correspondent, about what to expect from the UN climate change conference in Glasgow. Will determination to give teeth to the Paris accord survive the global energy crisis?. Clips: UN;...
ENVIRONMENT
Foreign Policy

Rich Countries’ Climate Policies Are Colonialism in Green

With natural gas prices at record highs in Europe, Norway is raking it in. The country is Europe’s second-largest gas supplier after Russia—and has just agreed to increase natural gas exports by 2 billion cubic meters to alleviate the continent’s acute energy shortage. Its neighbors, such as Britain, are grateful for every dollop of gas as winter approaches.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

