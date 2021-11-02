Kristen Stewart engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer

Robert Pattison was spotted leaving a private tennis lesson on Tuesday, just hours after the engagement news broke about his ex, Kristen Stewart. Robert Pattinson, 35, was spotted leaving a private tennis lesson on Tuesday, keeping it casual in an all-black athletic outfit and carrying a bottled water after the sweaty workout. The sighting of the The Batman star came after his ex, Kristen Stewart, 31, got engaged to girlfriend of two years, Dylan Meyer, 34. Robert laid low for the Los Angeles outing, sporting a black t-shirt, black shorts, black Nike tennis shoes, and a black baseball cap to complete the look. The Tenet star has made a habit of playing tennis, also spotted in August playing the game with his pal, actor Rami Malek, 40, per Just Jared.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO