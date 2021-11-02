CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Stewart engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer

By Chloe Melas
CNN
 4 days ago
(CNN) — Kristen Stewart is getting married. The actress announced she and screenwriter Dylan Meyer are engaged in an interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday. "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart said. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly...

