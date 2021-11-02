Striking Glasgow refuse workers to be joined by Cop26 activists

Climate activists are to join striking refuse workers during their industrial action in Glasgow.

The city’s cleansing workers are on strike about the local government pay offer and their campaign has called for Scottish Government intervention.

Cop26 activists and delegates, as well as international trade union representatives, are expected to join striking workers on the picket lines at the city’s western depot in Kelvinhaugh Street.

They are supporting their calls for value and investment so they can tackle Glasgow’s waste crisis and deliver cleaner, greener communities.

Climate justice and social justice go hand in hand

GMB Scotland organiser Sean Baillie said: “We are delighted Cop26 climate campaigners and fellow trade unionists from across the world are standing with us to support our strike – the camaraderie and solidarity is growing by the day.

“The council and the government need to realise that if we want cleaner communities and sustainable services, then we must invest in the green jobs we need and the workers who deliver them.”

Sara Shaw, climate justice and energy programme co-coordinator for Friends of the Earth International, said: “We are proud to stand alongside workers fighting for fair pay and decent working conditions.

“Refuse workers in Glasgow are demonstrating the power we must build everywhere to tackle the climate crisis at its roots.”

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Climate justice and social justice go hand in hand.

“While Glasgow hosts the climate summit, the key workers who keep Glasgow clean are not getting the fair pay and conditions they deserve.”

