Kentucky State

Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning for Tennessee and Kentucky

By Meaghan Thomas
 10 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Frost Advisory through 9am Wednesday.

Morning temperatures start in the 30s and low 40s.

Thursday and Friday mornings will be even colder with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

There is a Freeze Warning will begin at midnight through 9am Thursday. This could be extended for Friday morning too.

We do start to gradually warm up over the weekend, but this week we need to prepare for some cold mornings.

At least, we are right on schedule as our average first freeze is November 1st for Nashville.

