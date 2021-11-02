CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

10 cases of delta-related COVID variant detected nationwide

By Rachel Tillman, Associated Press
Bay News 9
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother mutation of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in at least eight states plus Washington, D.C. as of Tuesday, but officials have not yet indicated concern about a potential spike in cases due to the variant. Formally known as AY.4.2, the strain is a “sub-lineage” of the highly...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
North Carolina State
State
Rhode Island State
The Independent

Fact Check: DeSantis falsely claims vaccinated citizens without boosters could be declared unvaccinated and lose their jobs

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attacked the Biden administration’s new Covid-19 vaccination regulations by lying about the possibility that Covid-19 boosters will be used to force people out of their jobs.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Tallahassee, Mr DeSantis claimed that the advent of Covid-19 booster shots means “those individual who have gone through a normal vaccination series for Covid…will be determined to be unvaccinated very soon”.“They will do that – they are gonna tell you: ‘you’re unvaccinated and you have to get a booster,’” he said, adding that those who did not get a booster “could potentially face...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Van Kerkhove
Washington Post

New York City cuts vaccine mandate deal with unions

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. New York City said Thursday that it had reached an agreement with at least four unions representing some 75,000 city employees to establish rules about how workers can apply for medical or religious exemptions to the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Herd Immunity In UK: New Data Is Out

The discussions about the immunity following Covid 19 continue, and the debate whether natural immunity is better than the one given by the vaccines is also under the spotlight for a really long time now. The Wall Street Journal notes that the UK was basically an experiment that has been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Faster-Spreading Strain Of Delta Variant Detected In Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As COVID-19 cases begin to go down, there is a warning about a potentially faster-spreading strain of the delta variant. It has been spotted in Florida and seven other states. Health experts say that although this strain spreads faster, there is no evidence that it causes more severe illness. Current vaccines also appear to be effective against it.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Delta#Cdc#Europe#White House#Ay#Significantl
wmleader.com

‘No more boosters:’ WHO chief blasts coronavirus vaccine distribution inequality

Analysis-Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. They expect that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the UK, Portugal and India. “We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus … where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 response, told Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
washingtoninformer.com

New ‘Delta Plus’ COVID Variant Found in D.C., Maryland

A new coronavirus delta variant believed to be even more contagious than the version that fueled spikes in cases nationwide earlier this year has been detected in D.C. and eight states, including Maryland. The new strain — AY.4.2 — has been recognized by laboratories in California, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada,...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Vox

The case for mandating Covid-19 vaccines for kids

All of America’s school-aged children can now get the Covid-19 vaccine. But should kids be required to get it?. Schools in every state, after all, already mandate vaccines for a range of diseases. These mandates have a long history in the US, with some states requiring immunization in schools as early as the 19th century. One goal of the mandates is to stop the spread of potentially deadly diseases, but another is to prevent outbreaks from disrupting the classroom as kids get sick and stay home.
KIDS
CBS LA

Demand For COVID-19 Booster Shots Less Than Anticipated, Even As Protections From Original Vaccine Wane

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – New research shows that protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines may not last as long as originally thought, and now some experts are worried that low demand for boosters may lead to further outbreaks, especially in those more vulnerable to the virus. While many people are ready to put the pandemic behind them, others are doubling or tripling down on vaccine protection. “Yeah, I got my booster shot…because I’m already a senior,” said a man identified only as Ray. Lynne Kirsty said she has an autoimmune disorder and got the booster shot as soon as she could. “I think I would...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy