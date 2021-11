CALEDONIA — On this Halloween (Oct. 31) there were "no tricks and no treats" ... it was all about hard work, dedication and football!. A couple of years ago the Leroy Seniors came from behind to win an overtime battle in the mud at Hartwood Park in the CYFL title game. Here in 2021 Dansville coach Ron Cartwright's crew sought to avenge that setback. Sunday's game was played at Hamilton Field at Caledonia-Mumford Central School and was a defensive battle that the Mustangs would win in a very slim 8-6 victory over the Junior Knights.

