When making your Halloween plans, please take into consideration that not everyone may feel comfortable with trick-or-treaters coming to their homes. These signs will help Trick-or-Treaters know whether or not to come to your door!. Yes, Trick-or-Treaters Welcome! (PDFs, English and Spanish) Sorry, No Treats this Year (PDFs, English and...
With only a few more days to go until the spookiest day of the year, Avon Police is getting a head start this week. Starting Monday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 29, they will be passing out candy to "ghosts and goblins alike" during the daytime at the Avon Police Department.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — All sorts of ghoulish sights were roaming the streets of downtown Maryville during the 26th annual Downtown Trick or Treat on Oct. 28. The line outside of Nodaway Valley Bank last Thursday was long with trick-or-treaters eager to make a candy withdrawal. And although pumpkins do not...
Join community members and trick-or-treat with first responders on Wednesday, October 27 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Fire station 38, 10225 NW 62nd Avenue. The Police and Fire Departments will be handing out treats from their squad cars and fire trucks and will also talk about "safety" when going out on Beggars' Night.
