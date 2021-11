Winter of 2021-2022 is here in Michigan. And it arrived on the first of November. If you need proof, check out these videos from the eastern Upper Peninsula near Newberry. The Northern Lower Peninsula National Weather Service outlet in Gaylord posted some flakes and enough to cobble together enough snow to get a snowman together and reported 9 inches of heavy snow from the storm. That's a lot for an early season storm, but the videos from a few hours north in the UP, look like the dead of winter.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO