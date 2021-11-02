CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Election results: Ken Welch declares victory over Robert Blackmon in St. Petersburg mayor race

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tiEPv_0ckVBsKX00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Voters in St. Petersburg elected a new mayor on Tuesday.

Democrat Ken Welch, a former Pinellas County Commissioner, declared victory in the mayoral race shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m. He was running against Republican Robert Blackmon, who served on St. Petersburg City Council.

With 100% of precincts reporting results, Welch had 59.67% of the vote to Blackmon’s 40.33%.

Welch is now projected to become the first Black mayor St. Petersburg has ever had.

St. Petersburg residents also voted on several city council seats.

Full Nov. 2, 20201 election results from Tampa Bay

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 14

GreeneThumb
4d ago

Yup that's what they wanted.... it's not what you can do for your community, it's what can my community do for me. Mentality.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Blackmon
WFLA

Florida to close half its monoclonal antibody sites

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida is closing half its monoclonal antibody therapy sites, forcing COVID-19 patients to seek free treatment at state-run sites further away or go to nearby hospitals and medical centers where the treatment can be costly. Amid a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Florida, at least 12 of the […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy