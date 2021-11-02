Election results: Ken Welch declares victory over Robert Blackmon in St. Petersburg mayor race

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Voters in St. Petersburg elected a new mayor on Tuesday.

Democrat Ken Welch, a former Pinellas County Commissioner, declared victory in the mayoral race shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m. He was running against Republican Robert Blackmon, who served on St. Petersburg City Council.

With 100% of precincts reporting results, Welch had 59.67% of the vote to Blackmon’s 40.33%.

Welch is now projected to become the first Black mayor St. Petersburg has ever had.

St. Petersburg residents also voted on several city council seats.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.