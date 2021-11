Baking during the holiday season has a special kind of magic to it that just can't be re-created during any other time of the year. The sweet treats, sugar-coated bites, and delicious desserts peak during the last three months of the year, and what better way to tap into your holiday baking mania than with a brand-new mixer? Just as luck would have it, KitchenAid has the perfect new accessory, and as major foodies might notice, it matches the matte black bling tumblers from the 2021 Starbucks holiday collection to a T.

