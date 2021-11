Life-long fan Taylor Swift inducted Carole King into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend. “I cannot remember a time when I didn’t know her music; I was raised by two of her biggest fans,” Swift said. “I listen to Carol’s music now and I feel that same tingle of recognition. Her songs speak to the true and honest feelings that everyone has felt, is feeling or hopes to be feeling one day.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO