CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rosalía's Long-Awaited New Album, 'Motomami,' Is Finally On the Way

By Jon Blistein
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosalía has shared a very short teaser for her new album, Motomami, which is set to finally arrive in 2022. The 17-second clip features a quick-cutting montage of striking visuals, including a sequence where Rosalía’s entire body appears to...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Travis Scott Drops Two New Songs ‘Escape Plan’ and ‘Mafia’

Travis Scott has dropped two new songs, “Escape Plan” and “Mafia.” The tracks come the night before his third installment of Astroworld Fest commences. Scott headlines the event that runs Nov. 5-6 at Minute Maid Park in Houston with appearances from Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, SZA, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more artists. Scott teased the track on Thursday, sharing its tabloid-styled cover art. The magazine on Scott’s cover is called Weekly World Truths, a seeming nod to the defunct tabloid Weekly World News, which featured fictional “news”-mimicking cover stories dealing in the supernatural. The artwork appears to feature a Weekly World News-inspired “bat boy” version of Scott and the sensationalized headlines include “Who knows what lies beneath the surface?,” “The True Dystopia Is Here!” and “When the End Arrives Its Really the Beginning.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott) Over the summer, Scott teased “Escape Plan,” performing it and delivering presave QR codes via drone for Rolling Loud attendees.
MUSIC
NME

2AM make long-awaited return with two new music videos starring 2PM’s Junho

2AM have made their long-waited return after a seven-year hiatus with music videos for their new singles, ‘Should’ve Known’ and ‘No Good In Good-bye’. Both clips star actress Kim So-hyun and Junho from boyband 2PM as a pair of former lovers who reflect on their breakup and the happy memories of their past together. Soundtracked by the two ballads, each music video appears to loop into the other, as the couple replay the moments they shared together.
WORLD
independentri.com

Jabbawaukee unveil their long-awaited debut album ‘Family Tree’

It’s no secret that Providence jam band Jabbawaukee have been a staple of Rhode Island’s music scene for the past few years. No matter where bassist Brendon Bjorness-Murano, guitarist Dave Hobson, keyboardist Jack Skeffington and drummer Jason Laplume play, they always seem to draw a crowd that likes to dance and enjoy themselves. With this type of following, it only makes sense that their debut full-length album Family Tree is one of the most anticipated local releases of 2021. It’s due out on October 30 right before Halloween but don’t let that spook you. The record exhibits an hypnotic blend of funk, jazz, R&B and rock that pleases the senses from the first note onward.
PROVIDENCE, RI
dancingastronaut.com

Yotto assists on Anden’s final album single, ‘Grouplove’

Hot off the heels of their debut LP’s titular offering, “Youth Is Wasted On The Young,” Anden are back to offer “Grouplove” ahead of the album’s full delivery. Co-produced by Yotto, the hypnotic dance single constitutes Anden’s last hoorah before the album’s widespread release on November 11. Tom and Pete...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Ozuna
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milion#Spanish#Rolling Stone
dexerto.com

Malu Trevejo responds to claims she ‘faked’ Travis Scott record label signing

Influencer Malu Trevejo has responded to accusations that she ‘faked’ getting signed to Travis Scott’s label, Cactus Jack Records, after his manager appeared to deny it. Malu Trevejo is a Cuban-American singer and influencer who first became popular as a result of her videos on the platform Musical.ly, and now has over 20 million followers on TikTok.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Adorable Hometown Visit

Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Is Excited for Baby. Travis Scott is all in for the next generation. The soon-to-be father of two dedicated Cactus Jack Gardens to his grandmother "Miss" Sealie Webster at Houston's Young Elementary School on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The collaborative charity effort between HISD and Travis' Cactus Jack Foundation focused on family, as Travis' mom Wanda Webster and sister Jordan Webster celebrated the milestone moment ahead of the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Travis Scott Is Supporting Kylie Jenner During Her Second Pregnancy

Sources tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Travis Scott has been going ‘above and beyond’ for Kylie Jenner during her second pregnancy. Get more details here. Travis Scott has “been a rock” for Kylie Jenner during her second pregnancy, sources have revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife. The couple, who also share daughter Stormi, 3, together, confirmed they were expecting baby number two in September; and according to a source close to the rapper, 30, Travis has been very hands on.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Told Drake, Kim K, JAY-Z, & Travis Scott That He's Richer Than All Of Them Combined

There are so many headline-worthy moments from Kanye West's recent appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that you'll probably be reading about this interview for the next few days, but one of the quickest soundbites to take-off has to do with a group text message that Ye claims he sent to JAY-Z, Pusha-T, Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi, telling them that he has more money than all of them combined.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy