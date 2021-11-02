CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Tete, LA

I-10 East at Grosse Tete reopens following earlier vehicle fire

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GROSSE TETE, La. (WAFB) - Officials say all lanes of I-10 East at Grosse Tete (LA 77)...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Family of 7 displaced after fire destroys home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three adults and four children will now have to find a new place to live after a fire destroyed their home on Saturday, Nov. 6. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Topeka Street near Mohican Street around 5:30 p.m. Officials said flames...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Grosse Tete, LA
Grosse Tete, LA
Traffic
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

LA 933 Bridge in Galvez to close for 2 weeks

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Henderson Bayou bridge on LA 933 will be closed for approximately two weeks beginning on Monday, Nov. 8, according to officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The bridge is located on LA 933 a tenth of a mile west of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Baton Rouge woman dies from injuries following St. Martin Parish crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police reported a three-vehicle crash on I-10 on Halloween night has claimed the life of a Baton Rouge woman. LSP Troop I said Kelsey Baptiste, 25, died on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from injuries she suffered on Sunday, Oct. 31, on I-10 West between Henderson and Breaux Bridge around 9 p.m.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

VIDEO: Jeep crashes into Dat Dog on Freret Street; driver fled

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Details are coming in about a crash that damaged a well-known Uptown restaurant. Dat Dog took to social media this morning to share images of a Jeep that crashed into their courtyard and into their building sometime early Thursday morning after business hours. Photos show a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 10#Vehicle Fire#Baton Rouge Traffic#Br Traffic
WAFB

St. Amant man struck on Gold Place Road dies from injuries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On October 31 at approximately 3:00 A.M. deputies responded to a pedestrian hit on Gold Place Road in St. Amant. According to Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Stan Lee Frederic, age 41, suffering from severe injuries. He was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment and remained in critical condition. On Thursday, November 4, Frederic succumbed to his injuries.
SAINT AMANT, LA
WAFB

House, car fire ruled arson; BRFD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after a house fire early Friday morning. According to a spokesman with the department, the cause of the fire has been ruled as arson. Officials report the fire happened around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 in the 5600...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRFD makes arrest in arson case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department have made an arrest in an arson case from July. According to officials, Vanessa R. Mckinnis, 43, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 4. Mckinnis has been charged with aggravated arson and arson with the intent to defraud. BRFD...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WAFB

One person shot on North Street, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting around midnight Thursday, Nov. 4 that left at least one person hurt. According to a spokesman with the department, law enforcement responded to the shooting in the 4500 block of North Street. The victim’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Ida debris pickup still underway in Livingston Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than two months after Hurricane Ida barreled its way through parts of Livingston Parish, many people still have debris in their front yards. Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks told WAFB, they’ve reached over 1 million cubic yards of debris. He says the pickup process...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Police identify man fatally shot at hotel on Constitution Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal shooting at a hotel on Constitution Avenue. The victim was found shot outside of a room at the Comfort Inn, located at 4924 Constitution Avenue, shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy