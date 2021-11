Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will assist the United Nations in setting up a system to route aid payments to Afghanistan, people familiar with the matter said. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres made the request on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Rome, the people said, asking not to be named discussing confidential deliberations. Draghi was chosen because of his financial experience, which includes eight years at the head of the European Central Bank, according to the people.

