Suspect used fake information to buy $37,000 car in Kansas

A Salina man who was wanted in New Mexico was arrested Thursday while police were looking for someone else. Officers looking for a runaway juvenile from New Mexico were sent to the 800 block of Gypsum Avenue Thursday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. While looking for the youth, officers found in the backyard of a residence a Chevrolet Tahoe with a New Mexico license plate that was registered to Rudy Barrientos, 42, of Salina. Officers made contact with Barrientos.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO