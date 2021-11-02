CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Suspect used fake information to buy $37,000 car in Kansas

Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged forgery and identity theft in Manhattan. Just after 1p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft...

Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

