For the third consecutive year, CareerSource Central Florida has been honored with the Veterans’ Performance Incentive Award from Governor Ron DeSantis which includes a $38,000 grant that will be used to even further enhance career readiness programs offered to our region’s Veterans. Established by the Jobs Veterans Act, these awards are granted to organizations that encourage the improvement of employment, training and placement services for Veterans and recognize local workforce development boards for excellence or demonstrated improvements in the provision of employment and training opportunities to thousands of Veterans.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO