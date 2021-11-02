TPS Gives Teachers And Students A Break

RECOGNIZING TEACHERS FOR THEIR EFFORTS IN EDUCATION. As a member of the Westfield School Committee, I am often reminded of the challenges that teachers in the Westfield Public School (WPS) system face year in and year out, and those challenges seem to grow each year. As we try to emerge from the restrictions and debris of COVID, we are fortunate to have been able to return to in-school learning, while maintaining a virtual learning environment. For students and teachers who have returned to the classroom, safety remains my number one priority, and I have made every effort to help create and maintain safe learning and working environments. For teachers, it will be a year to continue to follow and reinforce safety protocols, to re-establish classroom routines, and to continue to address both social-emotional needs and interrupted learning. This will require a prioritization of strategies, including reconnecting with students and families to help rebuild and maintain the collaborative relationships that has contributed to student success.

9 DAYS AGO