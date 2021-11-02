CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, KS

KWU's Monson earns KCAC volleyball weekly honor

 4 days ago
Outstanding efforts in a pair of matches last week by Emily Monson (SR/Cheney, Kan.) has earned the senior libero KCAC Volleyball Defender of the Week honors after a vote...

Salina Post

Hinz hits game winner as KWU women beat UHSP 76-73

Kelcey Hinz (SR/Whitewater, Kan.) knew there was one thing she had to do and had to do it in a hurry. The game tied and the final seconds ticking off the clock Hinz grabbed a blocked shot under the basket, turned and put the ball up and off the glass. Fortunately for her, her Kansas Wesleyan teammates and coaches the ball went through the basket just as her previous nine shots had done.
Salina Post

Coyote men rout Dakota State 102-57 in home opener

Jun Murdock (SO/Wichita, Kan.) certainly knows how to make a favorable first impression. Playing in his inaugural home game as a member of the Kansas Wesleyan basketball team Murdock showed why Coyotes' coach Anthony Monson and everyone associated with the program has raved about his skills and prowess since his arrival more than a year ago.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Salina Post

Coyote football: Velasquez's passion to succeed

One year ago, Zyair Velasquez was a tackling menace for Kansas Wesleyan's defense. By season's end he had recorded 84 stops, 50 of them solo and 15 for losses in nine games. The total far outpaced the runner-up in tackles, fellow linebacker Justin Sullivan (SR/Salina, Kan.) with 51. The Coyotes...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Tiger men fall short in regular season finale against SNU

HAYS - Fort Hays State fell 1-0 to Southern Nazarene on Saturday (Nov. 6) in a battle for the GAC/MIAA regular season title. The Crimson Storm found their winning goal in the 78th minute on a strike from Daniel Trojman near the top of the box. The GAC/MIAA has now seen three different regular season champions over the last three seasons with FHSU in 2019, Rogers State in the brief 2020-21 spring season, and now Southern Nazarene in 2021.
HAYS, KS
Salina Post

T-Bird women's basketball earns 79-68 home win over Highland

CONCORDIA - Building a 22-point lead through the opening 38-plus minutes of play, the Cloud County Community College women's basketball team would hold off a late rally from visiting Highland Community College to earn a 79-68 win inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Friday. Bouncing back from an 80-79 defeat on...
CONCORDIA, KS
Salina Post

Trojans on to quarterfinals after 52-6 rout of Chapman

For the second consecutive season, the Southeast of Saline Trojan football team will advance to the 3A state quarterfinals in style following a 52-6 decimation of the Chapman Fighting Irish. Many saw this as the toughest task thus far for SES, but the Trojans wasted no time putting any doubts...
CHAPMAN, KS
Salina Post

Area school roundup: Playoff round two

Following an opening round that saw five of our nine area schools eliminated, just four teams remained in the round of 16 this week. Of those four schools, three saw their seasons come to an end, while one will advance to the state quarterfinals next week. Here is a look...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

KWU's Jessica Biegert named Senior Woman Leader

Jessica Biegert doesn't hesitate to speak her mind if she believes it's necessary to do so, particularly if the topic is equality and women. Part of it comes from being a successful volleyball coach for 11 years – the past three at Kansas Wesleyan – but it's also her nature in general.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Salina Post

Vaughn stars as K-State romps to 35-10 victory over Kansas

LAWRENCE — Deuce Vaughn led Kansas State with a career-high 162 yards rushing and three touchdowns, Skylar Thompson shredded Kansas through the air before a cheap shot knocked him out of the game in the fourth quarter, and the Wildcats cruised to a 35-10 victory over the Jayhawks on Saturday.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

KWU debate and forensics excels at pair of recent tournaments

Kansas Wesleyan’s Debate and Forensics team competed virtually in two tournaments Oct. 30-31, and secured top finishes in both. In the Appelquist Speech Tournament hosted by Moraine Valley College, Abby Wray (Wichita) was named the Open IPDA (International Public Debate Association) Champion and also snagged the top speaker honor in Open IPDA.
EDUCATION
