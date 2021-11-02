KWU's Monson earns KCAC volleyball weekly honor

Kelcey Hinz (SR/Whitewater, Kan.) knew there was one thing she had to do and had to do it in a hurry. The game tied and the final seconds ticking off the clock Hinz grabbed a blocked shot under the basket, turned and put the ball up and off the glass. Fortunately for her, her Kansas Wesleyan teammates and coaches the ball went through the basket just as her previous nine shots had done.

16 HOURS AGO