KWU's Monson earns KCAC volleyball weekly honor
Outstanding efforts in a pair of matches last week by Emily Monson (SR/Cheney, Kan.) has earned the senior libero KCAC Volleyball Defender of the Week honors after a vote...salinapost.com
Outstanding efforts in a pair of matches last week by Emily Monson (SR/Cheney, Kan.) has earned the senior libero KCAC Volleyball Defender of the Week honors after a vote...salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0