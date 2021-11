Authorities have released details surrounding the crime blitz we first told you about Thursday. A multi-agency operation conducted on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at targeted locations throughout New Castle County area has resulted in the arrest of 46 individuals on criminal charges. The operation was conducted in specific targeted areas throughout this region to address criminal activity as well as ongoing quality of life issues, said Delaware State Police Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Gary Fournier.

