MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — The men in the videos may want to hide, but sting operations that ensnare them are not hard to find online. The men behind the cameras aren't cops, but see themselves as self-appointed protectors of potential sex crime victims. They pose as underage girls in online chats to get their targets to agree to meet in person and then confront and expose the men in online videos.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO