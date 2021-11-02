CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Rosario back in Braves' leadoff spot

 4 days ago
World Series Baseball Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario celebrates after scoring on a double by Austin Riley during the sixth inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson)

HOUSTON — (AP) — The Latest on Game 6 of the World Series (all times local):

3:28 p.m.

Eddie Rosario was back in the Atlanta Braves’ leadoff spot against right-hander Luis Garcia and Jorge Soler moved to designated hitter in Game 6 of the World Series against Houston.

First baseman Freddie Freeman hit third following Rosario and Soler, followed by third baseman Austin Riley, center fielder Adam Duvall, right fielder Joc Pederson, second baseman Ozzie Albies, catcher Travis d’Arnaud and shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Game 2 loser Max Fried was on the mound.

___

3:10 p.m.

Alex Bregman remained seventh in the Houston Astros’ batting order and Carlos Correa third for World Series Game 6 against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Astros manager Dusty Baker dropped Bregman down from third and moved Correa up from fifth for Game 5. Bregman hit an RBI double that started Houston’s comeback from a four-run deficit and Correa had three hits and two RBIs.

Bregman is hitting .111 (2 for 18) in the Series and Correa is at .263 (5 for 19).

Second baseman Jose Altuve was to lead off, followed by left fielder Michael Brantley, Correa, designated hitter Yordan Álvarez, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, right fielder Kyle Tucker, Bregman, center fielder Jose Siri and catcher Martín Maldonado.

Right-hander Luis Garcia was on the mound with three days’ rest after lasting 3 2/3 innings and taking the loss in Game 3.

___

2:45 p.m.

Major League Baseball planned to have the retractable roof open at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series.

The roof was closed for Atlanta’s opening win last week and remained closed for batting practice the next day, then was open for Houston’s Game 2 win.

It was 78 degrees when early batting practice started Tuesday and skies were mostly clear.

___

11:15 a.m.

Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Ehire Adrianza was placed on the postseason paternity list ahead of World Series Game 6 on Tuesday night and replaced on the active roster by infielder Johan Camargo.

Adrianza is 0 for 2 in the Series, making two pinch hit appearances. He will be allowed to return should the Series extend to a Game 7.

Camargo was 0 for 4 in the NL Championship Series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
FanBuzz

Carlos Correa’s Wife is a Beauty Queen Who Won Miss Texas USA

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
MLB
Yardbarker

Joc Pederson reportedly opts out of contract

According to ESPN, Joc Pederson has opted out of his contract and will become a free agent. Pederson had a mutual option for 2022, which would have paid him $10 million. Now, he will roll the dice and hit unrestricted free agency, hoping for a little more, and it’s not totally unexpected after his October heroics that propelled the Braves to their first World Series title since 1995. However, I thought there was a good chance both sides would decide to opt-in for one more ride.
MLB
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Ehire Adrianza
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Johan Camargo
Person
Michael Brantley
Person
Martín Maldonado
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
#Ap#The Houston Astros#The Atlanta Braves#Astros#Major League Baseball
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
MLB
Fox News

Joc Pederson's brilliant answer on how Braves win the World Series

Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson will play in his third World Series in four years when Game 1 begins Tuesday night against the Houston Astros. Pederson was with the Los Angeles Dodgers when he appeared in the 2018 World Series and won with the Dodgers last season in the 2020 World Series. He was asked Monday night about what the Braves have to do to win their first championship since 1995 and offered some sage advice.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Brian Snitker dumps Joc Pederson and his pearls from Game 3 lineup

Joctober is no more, at least not in the Atlanta Braves starting lineup for Game 3 of the World Series. Pederson is one of four moves the Braves made near the trade deadline to remake their outfield on the fly, especially after an injury to Ronald Acuña and a domestic violence situation with Marcell Ozuna. Alex Anthopoulos did his best to add power to the lineup, in the form of Eddie Rosario, Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall and Pederson.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Former Brave says Max Fried has been tipping pitches this postseason

Max Fried has given rise to pitch-tipping speculation with his unsightly last couple of playoff outings. One former Atlanta Brave agrees with that notion. Retired outfielder Matt Diaz, who played with the Braves for seven seasons, said Tuesday on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio that Fried has been tipping his pitches throughout the postseason.
MLB
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
gaslampball.com

Freddie Freeman isn’t coming to the Padres

As Freddie Freeman rounded the bases after homering in Game 6 of the 2021 World Series this week, Joe Buck wondered out loudly whether we were seeing Freeman’s last game in a Braves uniform. Despite many Padres fans clamoring for Freeman to come to San Diego after the Padres seemingly kick Hosmer out, I laughed when I heard Buck say this because there’s no way Freeman leaves the Braves as a free agent this offseason.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa hints that an extension with Astros is unlikely

Carlos Correa’s top priority is getting the Astros back to the World Series, so while the star shortstop’s free agency will be a hot topic once the season is over, Correa doesn’t want his 2021 campaign to end any time soon. However, Correa did address his pending trip to the open market while speaking with NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer, and seemed to hint that a reunion in Houston seems unlikely.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Police Tried to Bounce Braves Reliever Tyler Matzek From His Own World Series Parade

The Atlanta Braves today had their World Series parade and celebration in Atlanta, and it’s always a great time. Happy for the fans that they get to experience it. It’s also always a great time for the players, who – if you’ll recall the Cubs from 2016 – often REAAAALLY enjoy the beverages along the parade route. It’s a part. Tip ’em back, boys. Be silly. Have fun. We’ve all seen it before. No big deal.
MLB
FanSided

Indians: Despite Eddie Rosario’s postseason hot streak for the Braves, trading him was the right call

The Braves’ Eddie Rosario remains a trade that made sense for the Indians. Eddie Rosario was one of the new additions the Indians had hoped would lead the team to success in 2021. He was coming off a big season in Minnesota and was coming in relatively inexpensive at just $8 million for a single year. At just 29-years-old and coming off of many seasons with the Twins where he hit close to 30 homes (or more) every year, it was seen as a nice get.
MLB
northwestgeorgianews.com

Eddie Rosario gives the Braves all they need to beat Dodgers

Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler considered it a "Herculean thing" to take the ball on short rest for the second time in the National League Championship Series, but he ran into an Achilles' heel in the form of Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario on Saturday night. Rosario, the clear-cut most valuable...
MLB
