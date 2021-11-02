CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Winter Farmers' Market Begins November 6

meridian.mi.us
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Meridian Township Farmers' Market will remain outdoors at the Marketplace on the Green pavilion (1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos) for the winter season. Visit the market every Saturday from 10:00 am –...

www.meridian.mi.us

Santafe New Mexican.com

Farmers grapple with shortened winter crop season

Corky Herkenhoff would like to plow up his old alfalfa stands and replace them with winter wheat, but there’s no water for cultivating fresh crops on his 740-acre farm. A decent monsoon this year didn’t ease the severe drought enough to supply many farmers in the Middle Rio Grande Valley with water to irrigate their winter and spring crops — which most depend on to carry them through the months until they can sell what they harvest during the summer.
AGRICULTURE
visitsarasota.com

Farmers' Market at Lakewood Ranch

Sundays start fresh at the Farmers' Market at Lakewood Ranch, located at Waterside Place in Lakewood Ranch. Come experience this curated gathering of the best flavors in the region, including organic produce, baked goods, pet products, flowers, and prepared foods from 75+ vendors.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
5newsonline.com

Adventure Arkansas: Fayetteville Farmers Market

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Every Saturday in the Historic Downtown Fayetteville Square, thousands gather to support local farmers and vendors, along with enjoying live music and food trucks. In a few weeks, it will become the Holiday Market with additional holiday-themed decorations, crafts, baked goods, and much more. On this week’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
houstonherald.com

It is farmers market day in downtown Houston

The Lone Star Farmers Market is open this morning (Friday, Nov. 5) at the Lone Star Plaza in downtown Houston. Items are sold under the pavilion at the Lone Star Plaza at First and Pine streets. Hours are 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Fridays. Growers also have access to...
HOUSTON, MO
prescottenews.com

Prescott Farmers Market to stay at YRMC-Dignity Health for winter season with new hours

On Saturday, November 6, the Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) will invite customers to celebrate its 8th winter market season. The winter market will take place in the same location as the summer market at YRMC-Dignity Health (900 Iron Springs Road, at the corner of Iron Springs and Miller Valley Roads) with the winter hours of 10am to 1pm and will continue weekly as weather permits through April 2022. The market will be closed on November 27 and December 25.
PRESCOTT, AZ
marshfieldmail.com

Final farmers market in Marshfield

The Marshfield Farmers Market came to a close on Friday, Oct. 29 with vendors offering Halloween candy for kids in costume during the final event of the season. Despite the dreary wind and rain, the market had a steady stream of customers through the late afternoon. “This year has been...
MARSHFIELD, MO
beaconjournal.com

Countryside Farmers' Market moves indoors at Old Trail for winter starting Saturday

Just because it's getting colder doesn't mean folks can't still shop at a farmers' market. On Saturday, Countryside Farmers' Market will kick off its Winter Farmers' Market indoors at Old Trail School, 2315 Ira Road, Bath. The market, which will feature more than 30 vendors, will run from 9 a.m. to noon on selected Saturdays from November through April. Additional dates are Nov. 13 and 20, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, Jan. 8 and 22, Feb. 5 and 19, March 5 and 19 and April 2, 16, and 30.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Tufts Daily

Ruminations on farmers markets with local vendors

Farmers markets carry locally grown foods, creating personal connections and bonds of mutual benefits between local farmers, shoppers and communities. As opposed to the large agribusinesses that dominate modern food production and create a divide between consumers and their food, farmers markets and their collectivist spirits help to rebuild local and regional food networks, facilitating an appreciation for the origins and stories of whole ingredients.
AGRICULTURE
huntingdondailynews.com

Farmers' market season concludes

The Huntingdon Farmers’ Market had its final sale of the season Thursday. Market manager Nick Miller said it was a successful year for vendors. “We’re happy with how it all turned out,” said Miller. “It’s been definitely better than last year. We’ve had quite a bit more people out in person.”
HUNTINGDON, PA
USDA.gov (press release)

Farmers Market Food Safety Tips

Posted by Chantel Oyi, Nutritionist, USDA Agricultural Marketing Service in Food and Nutrition Health and Safety. Farmers markets not only offer some of the freshest produce and vegetative products you can find, but they also create opportunities to buy locally, and support small farmers, ranchers, and agricultural businesses. As you explore farmers markets in your area, it is important to keep food safety top of mind. Germs that cause foodborne illness can grow rapidly in temperatures between 40 and 140°F. According to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), adhering to food safety guidelines may reduce the risk of foodborne illness. FSIS serves as the lead food safety agency within USDA and conducts broad range of food safety activities to ensure everyone’s food is safe.
AGRICULTURE
thenewirmonews.com

Farmers Market to host bluegrass festival

The South Carolina State Farmers Market and the legendary Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor have teamed up to create a family-friendly bluegrass festival at the market. The inaugural festival will be held this Saturday, October 30, from noon to 5 pm. Featured performers are Willie Wells & The Blue Ridge Mountain Grass; Savannah River Bluegrass; Pinehill Ramblers; and Blue Faith.
FOOD & DRINKS
ricethresher.org

Revive the Rice University Farmers Market

Nearly a year ago, I reported for the Thresher on how the Rice University Farmers Market was pivoting in the midst of COVID-19. As Rice readjusted to deal with the pandemic in spring 2020, the Farmers Market hosted on campus every Tuesday was one of the things that had to go. I don’t fault Rice for this; it was an uncertain time, and we needed to prioritize limiting the spread of COVID. However, the Farmers Market has not returned. I come with a simple request: Rice, bring the Farmers Market back.
FACEBOOK
portolavalley.net

Harvest Festival This Week at the Farmers Market

Harvest Festival This Thursday at the Farmers Market. Come celebrate the harvest with your favorite farmers market vendors. There will be FREE Bliss Pops for kids under 10 while supplies last. Come in costume, listen to the Wing Brothers play and see if you can win a harvest festival prize.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
Current Publishing

Fall farmers market returns to Fishers

The Fishers Parks and Recreation Dept.’s summer farmers market ended last month, but the department is already working on its fall market. “Our last (summer market) was (Sept. 25), and we are wrapping up a successful season outside with record vendors and attendance,” Parks Director Sarah Sandquist said. “We are rolling into our fall virtual farmers market.”
FISHERS, IN
kool1027.com

Lake Winter Drawdown Begins

The winter drawdown for Lake Wateree when Duke Energy Hydro Operations will begin lowering the lake to the Dec. 1st lake level target of 95.0 ft. The lake level is expected to be at a target of 94.5 ft. on or about Jan. 1. By mid-January, the lake will begin to slowly refill toward the March 1 target level of 97.0 ft. Residents should prepare boats and docks for the lower lake levels. Weather conditions can impact the drawdown and the length of time to refill. As always, we encourage those living along lakes, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone areas to pay special attention to changing weather conditions and take any necessary precautions. Updated lake levels are available any time at www.duke-energy.com/lakes, by calling 800.829.5253 or on the Duke Energy Lake View mobile app.
POLITICS
shorelineareanews.com

New Beginnings spreads community love through art - Saturday, October 30th at the Shoreline Farmers Market Harvest Festival

They will have blank postcards and art supplies for market attendees to illustrate an interpretation of their love for the community. New Beginnings is a full-service resource for survivors of domestic violence. Their mission is to “Empower survivors and mobilize community awareness and action to end domestic violence.”. Love of...
VISUAL ART

