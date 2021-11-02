CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodruff, WI

Aspirus Health assumes operations of Seasons of Life Hospice House

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPKuQ_0ckV6SQf00
Seasons of Life Hospice House. Photo courtesy Aspirus.

WOODRUFF – Aspirus Health has assumed operations of Seasons of Life Hospice House in Woodruff as of Nov. 1, Aspirus announced this week.

“This is an important step in our continued commitment to provide local care and these necessary services in coordination with our hospitals and clinics in the Northwoods,” said Laurie Oungst, chief administrative officer, Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff. “We have been blessed by the community support of this facility and recognize the investment many people have made for the benefit of those who have utilized this amazing community resource.”

Hospice provides support wherever the patient calls home and where they are at during the end of their health care journey. The hospice interdisciplinary team works together with physicians to manage symptoms for living life in comfort and with dignity.

Howard Young Medical Center and six other former Ascension Wisconsin hospitals, clinics and medical transport services in central and northern Wisconsin formally joined Aspirus Health on Aug. 1. Since 2020, Seasons of Life has been operated by Compassus.

As part of the agreement, the seven current staff members of Seasons of Life have been offered the opportunity to become employees of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Children age 5-11 now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine

WAUSAU, Wis. – The youngest age group to date is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday evening that she was endorsing a recommendation to vaccinate children ages 5-11 against COVID-19. A smaller dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use with this age group.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Nov. 4

Steven Reynolds and Krista Temich announce the birth of their daughter Arya Rose, born at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 30, 2021. Arya weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Ben Shinkan and Brylie Corvino announce the birth of their daughter Rilynn Rose, born at 1:34 p.m. Oct. 28, 2021. Rilynn weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

COVID-19 vaccination clinic at NTC expands hours

WAUSAU – In an effort to meet the increased need for COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots in central Wisconsin, the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau will expand its hours of operation during November. The clinic, within the Center for Business and Industry Building on the...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Woodruff, WI
State
Wisconsin State
WausauPilot

Good News to hold special e-cycle event

WAUSAU – On Nov. 15, Good News Project in Wausau will celebrate America Recycles Day with a special e-cycle event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The law bans the landfilling and incineration of many electronics and they must be recycled?. Why should you e-cycle with Good News?. Electronics are...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

COVID-19 testing events to be held in Wausau

WAUSAU – The Marathon County Health Department and Wisconsin National Guard will host free COVID-19 testing on select Thursdays in November and select Thursdays and Saturdays in December at East Gate Hall in Marathon Park, 801 Garfield Ave., Wausau. The testing events will provide PCR nasal swab testing to Wisconsin...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Hunters encouraged to donate deer

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources encourages hunters to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer to the department’s Deer Donation Program to help stock food pantries this holiday season and support residents in need throughout the state. Since the program began in 2000, hunters have donated more than 94,000 deer, totaling...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Care#Medical Care#Health Care#Aspirus Health#Compassus
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Nov. 1

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Health Equipment Sanitization & Restocking. Volunteers are needed at Good News Project weekly to assist with the turn-around of donated medical equipment. Items need to be sanitized, reassembled, and the coordination of inventory is required to meet ongoing client needs. 2–3-hour shift that fits best within their schedule during regular business hours, Mon. – Fri. from 9-4. Contact Susie at 715-843-5985 or susie@goodnewswi.com.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy