CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Bezos announces $2 billion climate pledge—and immediately draws criticism for his spaceship

By Katherine Dunn
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUQvR_0ckV6MNX00

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

It was billionaires day at COP26.

On Tuesday, the third day of the UN climate conference, the sound of helicopters landing and taking off next to the venue barely let up, as world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi were joined by titans of business and pop culture including Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates and—very briefly—Leonardo DiCaprio.

Bezos was visiting Glasgow to open up a session on forests and land use—the same day as the announcement of a $19.2 billion deforestation pledge—and to announce his own $2 billion pledge to tackle climate change, part of his Bezos Earth Fund. That follows a $1 billion pledge earlier this month, he said.

Nature “gives us life,” he said in a speech. “It is beautiful, but it is also fragile. I was reminded of this in July when I went into space with Blue Origin.”

He was “not prepared” for just how much the trip would change the way he viewed the world, he said.

Never miss a story about climate change

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

The Amazon founder also said he was contributing $500 million to a joint fund backed by the Ikea and Rockefeller foundations, which was announced on Tuesday at COP26. That fund, the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, will use a total of $10 billion to make investments in renewable energy projects.

Despite the size of the pledges, Bezos’s appearance drew plenty of raised eyebrows. Criticism of the COP26 event has frequently focused on how attendees did or did not arrive at the event (local trains, the most virtuous option, experienced chaotic delays earlier in the week). But the fact that Bezos has focused recently on commuting to space did not go unnoticed. Bezos has reportedly invested about $1 billion per year in Blue Origin, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Later in the day, opening a session on clean technology, billionaire Bill Gates spoke about his fund, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, which provides research and development–focused investments in companies to scale up climate innovations. The fund has so far raised over $2 billion and funded over 80 companies in 11 countries, Gates said.

He also spoke about bringing down the “green premium,” to make technology competitive and scalable worldwide.

“The cost of transition must be low enough that the whole world can afford it,” he said. Over the next year, Gates said, he expects Breakthrough will “double its financial strength.”

The drumbeat behind the high-profile appearances, meanwhile, continued to be tension between larger and smaller countries over financial support.

“Yesterday marked the start of cyclone season in the South Pacific, a period now defined by record smashing superstorms that can erase years of infrastructure progress in a matter of hours,” said Frank Bainimarama, the prime minister of Fiji, at the first event of the morning. “I know, because I’ve seen it happen. Whether it’s storms, floods, or fires—the same hard standards are being learned around the world.

“Building to last year’s standards is building to lose,” he said.

Meanwhile, it was not clear why exactly DiCaprio was at the venue. The event, though high-profile, is not exactly star-studded. The actor, who has long had an interest in the environment, appeared in the crowd for the announcement of Biden’s multilateral methane deal, but didn’t speak. He drew a crowd anyway—one attendee described him as “surprisingly short!”—and, for those wondering, he reportedly flew commercial.

More must-read business news and analysis from Fortune:

  • Burger King offers free crypto, putting Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum on the menu
  • 2022 home prices will keep rising at or near double digits, predicts the analyst who called the current housing boom
  • A COVID scare trapped 33,000 visitors inside Shanghai Disneyland in a ‘surreal’ scene
  • What to expect in the 2022 used car market
  • It’s not just Bitcoin and Shiba Inu: Crypto’s amazing run in 4 charts

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

At global climate summit, world leaders cajole while a tattered sign signals doom

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. It was the symbolic anecdote that journalists covering the COP26 climate change conference couldn't resist. Midway through the hours-long wait to enter the Glasgow, Scotland conference center hosting the event on Monday, the mammoth flag outside—hanging from a crane—began to fall.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Hey, Elon: We Made a $6 Billion Plan to End World Hunger

When United Nations World Food Program director David Beasley recently called for billionaires to help solve world hunger, Elon Musk took the bait — vowing to sell $6 billion in Tesla stock if Beasley could tweet “exactly how” the money would feed humanity. Predictably, the media and Twitterverse erupted, mostly in protest.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bezos
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Narendra Modi
CNBC

Why billionaires like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos buy carbon offsets — and how they work

It's a common refrain: A billionaire loudly promotes potential solutions for climate change while jetting around the world, leaving a sizable carbon footprint. This week, it happened twice. First, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates — an outspoken advocate for combatting climate change — reportedly celebrated his 66th birthday by hosting dozens of guests, including fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos, on a mega-yacht in the Mediterranean Sea near Turkey's coast.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Indy100

Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos after Blue Origin loses NASA lawsuit

After Blue Origin’s lawsuit against NASA over a $2.9 billion contract awarded to SpaceX was dismissed, Elon Musk appeared to poke fun at Jeff Bezos on Twitter. Blue Origin, Bezos’ company, has been vying with SpaceX for a contract to handle NASA’s Human Landing System program, which is in charge of delivering astronauts to the moon’s surface for the agency’s planned Artemis missions.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Commuting#Climate Change#Fortune Daily#Bezos Earth Fund#Blue Origin#Rockefeller#People And Planet#The Wall Street Journal
InsideHook

The Lesson Elon Musk Could Learn From Jeff Bezos

In Rick Ridgeway’s new book Life Lived Wild, the record-setting mountaineer talks about how he, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard and the late North Face founder Doug Tompkins called themselves the “Do Boys.” In short, the life philosophy of the group was this: “We don’t talk about doing things, we do them.” That seems like a worthwhile credo whether you’re scaling Everest, running a business or engaging in philanthropy.
ECONOMY
KABC

Billionaire Loses “Billionaires In Space” Galactic Battle.

(Washington, DC) — The space company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is dealing with a legal setback. Blue Origin lost a lawsuit it filed against NASA over a lunar lander contract given to SpaceX. The decision was made by the U.S. Court of Federal Claims after Blue Origin filed suit in August. Now that the lawsuit has been resolved, NASA said it’s going to begin working with SpaceX again very soon. Bezos responded to the decision with a tweet of his own. He wrote it wasn’t the decision he would’ve hoped for, but he wishes the best for NASA and SpaceX.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

Jake Paul Pledges $10 Million To End World Hunger If Musk Gives $6 Billion

Jake Paul, notoriously brazen YouTuber-turned-boxer, has pledged $10 million to the United Nations (UN) to help world hunger on the condition that Elon Musk, equally cocky multi-billionaire, puts forward $6 billion. Posting the pledge on Twitter, Paul also said he’d only fulfill the deal if his tweet gets 690,000 retweets. After all, what's the point of fixing global problems if you can't get a few internet points along the way?
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

Elon Musk posts gloating message to Jeff Bezos as SpaceX beats Blue Origin in Nasa Moon case

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space company has lost a lawsuit against Nasa over a multi-billion dollar contract awarded to SpaceX, prompting Elon Musk to celebrate by posting a meme aimed at his billionaire rival.The US Federal Court of Claims ruled that the bidding process for the $2.9 billion contract, which was awarded in April, was fair.The ruling allows SpaceX to continue developing its Starship rocket for the Artemis mission, which aims to return humans to the Moon by 2024. In a statement shortly after the decision was announced, Nasa said it would resume working with SpaceX “as soon as possible”.Blue...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

Judge rules against Blue Origin in standoff with SpaceX, NASA

New York (CNN Business) — A federal judge delivered a major blow to Jeff Bezos' space company, Blue Origin, on Thursday by ruling in favor of NASA in a dispute over who will build the lander intended to take humans back to the moon. Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, the...
INDUSTRY
Daily Beast

Manchild Elon Musk Can’t Resist Dunking on Bezos Again

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, took to Twitter to needle Jeff Bezos—again. The cause this time? On Thursday, a judge struck down a lawsuit Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin, had filed against NASA, over claims that the space agency improperly awarded a $2.9 billion contract entirely to Musk’s firm SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
Fortune

Fortune

58K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy