CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Danville Fire Department responds to vacant house fire on Chandler; building deemed total loss

By Cassandra Smith
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QIyDm_0ckV6Iqd00

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville firefighters said they were called out to a fire at a vacant house Monday.

Fire Chief Don McMasters stated crews were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. to a house near Chandler and West Williams streets. When they got there, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building.

Crews on-scene were told the house had been vacant for some time. No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.

Firefighters got the flames under control and started overhaul after around three hours.

No one was hurt in this fire. McMasters said the house was a total loss.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Ambulances seen leaving multiple accidents on Route 45

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Route 45 North towards Rantoul is clogged with multiple accidents. Police started responding to accidents on the road around 7:00 this evening. WCIA crews were on scene and saw multiple ambulances and police. For one accident, a car hit a guard rail and a truck was in the median. […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Heavy police presence for two car crash

BONDVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two cars have crashed into a field near Bondville. The accident happened on County Road 1000 North. Police were called around 5:30 this afternoon. WCIA crews were on scene and saw a truck with a trailer upside down. One car is out in a field with their airbags deployed. There was […]
BONDVILLE, IL
WCIA

Coroner: man killed in shooting

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon and the Springfield Police Department confirmed the death of a 28-year-old man Sunday morning. In a press release, SPD Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said officers responded to a report of a shooting at a house on East Morgan Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. They found the man with […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Hotel on fire early morning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Local 37 Professional Firefighters were sent to a fire in the 700 block of North Dirksen early Thursday morning. The firefighters said Sangamon County Central Dispatch System told them that they were receiving multiple calls about the north side of a building on fire. When fire crews arrived at the scene, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
Danville, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Danville, IL
Crime & Safety
WCIA

6 people hurt after car accident on Route 45

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 were dispatched to US Route 45 Thursday afternoon for a reported crash. According to officers, a car (Unit 2) was traveling northbound on US Route 45 when another car (Unit 1) was turning from 2400 N onto US Route 45. Unit 1 pulled into the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Man arrested after crash on I-57

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police arrested a 27-year-old man after a car chase that ended in a crash. Police said they attempted to stop a car for traffic violations on Interstate 57 South near mile marker 252 at around 3:33 p.m. on Thursday. According to them, the car continued driving, exited at US […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Man arrested in connection to parole violation

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police arrested a 55-year-old man on charges of fugitive from justice and obstructing justice. Police said the arrest occurred on October 31 at around 6:08 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway Avenue. According to officers, the charges allege that Richard Beckler had an outstanding warrant from the State of […]
MATTOON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Firefighters#Weather#Accident#Danville Fire Department
WCIA

Police investigating car accident on I-74

UPDATE (11:04 a.m. on 11/04/21) — Illinois State Police District 10 said a gray 2014 Chevrolet passenger car left the road way and overturned at around 9:48 a.m. According to police, there was a 29-year-old man fled the scene on foot.  A short time later, he was located in a field near the crash scene […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Jacksonville Police search for missing 14-year-old boy

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Jacksonville Police said they need help finding a missing 14-year-old with developmental disabilities. In a Facebook post, officers said the teenager is Bryson McFadden. Police stated he is also hard of hearing, has a speech impairment and also wears glasses. McFadden was possibly in possession of a dark gray 2015 Jeep […]
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Late night shooting now being investigated as a homicide

(UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.) — At around 1:00 p.m. on Friday, The McLean County Coroner, Dr. Kathleen Yoder, identified last night’s homicide victim as 30-year-old Geoffrey Rowry. Officials said Rowry was pronounced dead by the Coroner’s office at 10:15 p.m. on Thursday. This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Bloomington […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers asks for help in solving burglary

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties is asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary and theft that happened in Springfield last month. Crime Stoppers said that between noon on Oct. 23 and 7 a.m. on Oct. 25, a construction trailer located on the west side of Black Hawk […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Former Champaign County Sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty to DUI after rollover crash

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Champaign County Sheriff’s deputy pled guilty to Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol on Thursday, according to officials of Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s Office. Officials said 52-year-old Norman Meeker, Jr. was sentenced to two years of court supervision. He was also ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation, complete […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

2K+
Followers
648
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy