Environment

Why COP26 agreement will struggle to reverse global forest loss by 2030

Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 100 world leaders meeting at COP26 — the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow — have committed to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030. The countries that have signed the agreement contain 85% of the world’s forests. The announcement includes $19.2 billion of public and private funds for conservation efforts....

siouxcityjournal.com

Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
MarketWatch

Climate hotshots in hot seat over private jets and other habits expanding carbon footprint at COP26

An estimated 400 private jets, according to U.K. media, flew into Scotland this week for the U.N.'s high-profile climate-change summit, hustling in Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Prince Charles, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Biden, among other business-sector, nonprofit and government dignitaries charged with setting ambitious policies to keep a global-warming crisis from worsening.
WORLD
Wired

Island Nations Unable to Attend UN Climate Talks May Vanish

Island nations in the Pacific often play a major role at UN climate conferences. The speeches and coalition-building of leaders from nations that will soon vanish beneath rising sea levels act as a powerful reminder of the real stakes. For obvious reasons, these leaders also tend to push hard for ambitious climate deals that will protect the most vulnerable countries.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Restoring Mexico's mangroves can shield shores, store carbon

When a rotten egg smell rises from the mangrove swamps of southeast Mexico, something is going well. It means that this key coastal habitat for blunting hurricane impacts has recovered and is capturing carbon dioxide — the main ingredient of global warming.While world leaders seek ways to stop the climate crisis at a United Nations conference in Scotland this month, one front in the battle to save the planet's mangroves is thousands of miles (kilometers) away on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.Decades ago, mangroves lined these shores, but today there are only thin green bands of trees beside the sea, interrupted...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Global push to net zero will trigger fossil fuel crash and fastest adopters of renewables will win big, study finds

About half of the world’s fossil fuel assets may become worthless in fifteen years as countries rapidly transition to renewables under net zero policies, according to new research.The new paper, published in Nature Energy on Thursday, said the decarbonising efforts adopted by countries will slow down the demand for fossils, making the prices more volatile. Continuing with excess production may lead to “unburnable” stranded assets, making them worthless by 2036, it added. The paper estimated that the risk of producing far more oil and gas than required for future demand would lead to a massive £8.1 trillion to £10.3 trillion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Paris Agreement: What is the importance of the global climate deal?

On 12 December, 2015, for the first time in history, the world united behind a pact to tackle the climate crisis: The Paris Agreement.The legally-binding treaty, was adopted at the 21st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), informally known as COP 21, in the French capital. The collective pursuit, of 196 countries, is to limit global heating well below 2C above preindustrial levels, and aim for 1.5C, a target which is moving increasingly out of reach. The human-driven climate crisis has already caused about 1.2C of global heating above pre-industrial levels....
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumlocalnews.com

The Latest: Leaders find agreement on global tax deal

ROME (AP) — The Latest on the Group of 20 summit taking place in Rome:. ROME— Leaders have expressed “broad support” for a landmark deal to establish a 15% global minimum corporate tax that aims at deterring multinational countries from using clever accounting to elude taxes by using low-rate havens.
ECONOMY
International Business Times

COP26 Leaders Vow New Drive To Save Forests

World leaders will conclude a two-day climate summit on Tuesday with a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030 -- a date too far away for campaigners who want action sooner to save the planet's lungs. The pledge was to be issued at the UN's COP26 conference, which will continue...
ENVIRONMENT
U.S. Department of State

Plan to Conserve Global Forests: Critical Carbon Sinks

At COP26 during the World Leaders Summit Forest Day session on November 2, 2021, the United States announced the Plan to Conserve Global Forests: Critical Carbon Sinks . This decade-long, whole-of-government Plan sets forth the U.S. approach to conserving critical global terrestrial carbon sinks, deploying a range of diplomatic, policy, and financing tools. The first-of-its-kind plan for the U.S. government seeks to catalyze the global effort to conserve and restore the forests and other ecosystems that serve as critical carbon sinks. Subject to Congressional appropriations, by 2030, the United States intends to dedicate up to $9 billion of our international climate funding to support the objectives of the Plan.
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

3 reasons why forests must play a leading role at COP26

Forests are essential to addressing the myriad of environmental, societal, and climate issues the world is facing right now. They can both help slow climate change as well as protect us from the coming impacts. By helping protect and grow forests we can also boost and create jobs. What do...
AGRICULTURE
World Economic Forum

Why partnership will be essential in reversing deforestation

Food and agriculture are a key driver of deforestation, which in turn has been a major cause of climate change. Reversing deforestation will involve a genuine partnership between producer and consumer countries. Key tools to make progress on this issue include due diligence to ensure sustainable practices in supply chains,...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Optimism from climate talks: Warming projections down a bit

With pledges for a United Nations climate conference, the world may be ever so slightly receding from gloomy scenarios of future global warming, according to two new preliminary scientific analyses Thursday.The two reports — one by the International Energy Agency and the other by Australian scientists — focused on optimistic scenarios. If all goes right, they said, recent actions will trim two-or three-tenths of a degree Celsius (0.3 to 0.5 degrees Fahrenheit) from projections made in mid-October. Instead of 2.1 degrees Celsius (3.8 Fahrenheit) of warming since pre-industrial times, the analyses project warming at 1.8 (3.2 degrees Fahrenheit) or...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Forests can't handle all the net-zero emissions plans – companies and countries expect nature to offset too much carbon

Net-zero emissions pledges to protect the climate are coming fast and furious from companies, cities and countries. But declaring a net-zero target doesn’t mean they plan to stop their greenhouse gas emissions entirely – far from it. Most of these pledges rely heavily on planting trees or protecting forests or farmland to absorb some of their emissions. That raises two questions: Can nature handle the expectations? And, more importantly, should it even be expected to? We have been involved in international climate negotiations and land and forest climate research for years. Research and pledges from companies so far suggest that the answer...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

How to save the Amazon: what they are saying at U.N. climate talks

GLASGOW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - COP26, a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants on Thursday, Nov. 4:. ALEXANDRE SARAIVA, A FORMER POLICE CHIEF IN BRAZIL'S AMAZON REGION, urging Europe...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Five supermarket bosses commit to halve environmental impact by 2030

The bosses of five of the UK’s biggest supermarkets have promised to halve the environmental impact of a weekly food shop by the end of this decade, as leaders meet in Glasgow at a key climate change summit.Chief executives from Tesco Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Co-op and M&S said they would work with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to reduce natural destruction.Under a pledge they will halve the amount of global warming that shopping baskets cause, the forests that are cut down to fill the baskets, the impact of the agriculture and seafood in baskets, and the food waste...
AGRICULTURE

