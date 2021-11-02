CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Wheeling firefighters respond to smoke on McCulloch Street, No injuries reported

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) Wheeling firefighters were called to the 1000 block of McCulloch Street around 2:45 Tuesday afternoon after two residents smelled smoke coming from two seperate homes.

According to Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, only smoke was showing at the time the firefighters arrived on the scene.

Stahl says there was never any fire, but fire officials did discover that the smoke was coming from an electric meter.

He says a crew with Appalachian Power arrived on the scene and turned off the power to the electric meter.

Stahl says the power company is investigating.

He also says there were no injuries and no damage to either home.

