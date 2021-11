WEDDINGTON, NC – Animals First Rescue of the Carolina’s is pleased to present Olivia for adoption! “This is Olivia! She was rescued from the shelter along with her siblings when they were just six weeks old and Olivia is going on four months old now. She’s been up at the Wesley Chapel PetSmart where her siblings all found their forever homes but for some reason, she has been overlooked. She is sweet and would make a great companion for someone and she would also do well in a busy family with children. She is not shy and she loves everyone! She loves to play with her toys and she’s great with other cats and she would be great with the dogs also! Her adoption donation will cover her spay surgery along with rabies and all of her vaccines. She was combo tested negative.” Contact Animals First Rescue at (704) 254-0014 for adoption information and application.

OLIVIA, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO