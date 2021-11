The New England Patriots’ contest with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday was as big a test as they’ve faced all season. Sure, they faced better teams in the form of the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’ve also been in more dire situations, like entering last week’s matchup against the New York Jets with a 2-4 record. But this week presented itself as a chance for New England to put together back-to-back strong performances. In the words of head coach Bill Belichick, it was an opportunity to “buy into some of the things we’ve been doing.”

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO