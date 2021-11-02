CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-duty Atlanta police officer hits, kills a man in Buckhead, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Police lights (m-gucci/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

ATLANTA — An off-duty Atlanta police officer hit and killed a man Monday night in Buckhead, police said.

The accident happened around 11:25 p.m. in a parking garage near Lenox Square.

The officer tried to render aid at the scene but the man died.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police have not released the name of the officer or said if the officer will face any charges. It’s unclear if the officer was driving his patrol car or a personal vehicle.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

