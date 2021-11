President Biden's delivery at the COP26 climate summit today wasn't especially lively, but his words were heavy on hope. What they're saying: "The American people, four or five years ago, weren't at all sure about climate change," Biden said. "Well they have, as they say in southern parts of my state, seen the Lord. ... They're now finally — finally, finally, finally — realizing the sense of urgency that you all are."

