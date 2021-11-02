CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mario Batali to face April trial in sexual misconduct case

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KL4Xq_0ckV3XfF00
Sexual Misconduct Mario Batali FILE - Celebrity chef Mario Batali is arraigned on a charges of indecent assault and battery in Boston Municipal Court, May 24, 2019, in Boston. Batali's trial will take place on April 11, 2022. Batali pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery for allegedly forcibly kissing and groping a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017. (David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File) (David L. Ryan)

BOSTON — (AP) — Celebrity chef Mario Batali's trial on sexual misconduct charge in Boston has been set for April.

The trial will take place April 11 in Boston Municipal Court, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office said Tuesday after a hearing.

Batali pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery on allegations that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman after taking a selfie with her at a Boston restaurant in 2017.

His lawyers didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday but have previously said the charge filed in 2019 is “without merit.”

Batali was once a Food Network fixture on shows like “Molto Mario” and “Iron Chef America.” But the ponytail- and orange Croc-wearing personality's high-flying career crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations in recent years.

After four women accused him of inappropriate touching in 2017, Batali stepped down from day-to-day operations at his restaurant empire and left the since-discontinued ABC cooking show “The Chew."

He also apologized, saying the allegations “match up” with ways he has acted. “I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans and my team,” Batali said in an email newsletter at the time. “My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility.”

In July, Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the New York attorney general's office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

EXPLAINER: Prosecutors play up Rittenhouse inexperience

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Prosecutors trying to convict Kyle Rittenhouse of murder have been working to paint him as an inexperienced teenager who misrepresented his age and medical training to other armed civilians in his group on the night he shot three men during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year.
MADISON, WI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police officer stabbed, suspect fatally shot

BOSTON — A Boston Police officer is recovering this morning after being stabbed in the neck while responding to a call. Another Boston Police officer fatally shot the suspect, according to police. Superintendent in Chief Gregory Long says officers responded to a domestic violence call at 27 Ingleside Street around...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
63K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy