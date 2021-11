INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health said Hoosiers ages 5 to 11 are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — will be available on a walk-in basis Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the vaccine clinic outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, located in the IndyCar parking lot at 4551 W. 16th St. across from Gate 2. The vaccine clinic is open Tuesday - Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

INDIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO