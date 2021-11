Apple unveiled the new MacBook Pro with a major refresh in design. Besides the new displays, more ports, and returning elements, one of the biggest changes was the Notch at the top of the display. Like it or not, Apple has brought the iconic notch that has been present on iPhones since 2017 to the MacBook Pro lineup. Some enjoyed the result, which has actually made the MacBook Pro a unique laptop in the industry. However, there are some inconsistencies with the notch and the macOS is showing them.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO