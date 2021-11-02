Adele Announces ITV Special ‘An Audience With Adele’

Adele is returning to our screens later this month with a primetime ITV special celebrating the launch of her new album.On Tuesday (2 November) night, it was announced that the “Hello” singer would be performing in the UK for the first time in four years, with a concert at the London Palladium.The show will be recorded for ITV, with a TV special titled An Audience with Adele airing on 21 November.It will be released just two days after the release of her fourth studio album 30, which is her first record in six years.The album has already smashed records...

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO