Adele Announces ITV Special ‘An Audience With Adele’

thatgrapejuice.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele is going all out with the promotion for her eagerly anticipated album ’30.’. For, fresh from announcing a US TV special, the British belter has confirmed a UK special named...

thatgrapejuice.net

thatgrapejuice.net

Rihanna Announces Music Release…With A Twist

With the holiday season around the corner, Rihanna is in a giving mood. And while she’s not quite ready to unwrap her long-awaited 9th studio album, the singer-turned-mogul has announced the arrival of her existing catalog on…vinyl. Full story below…. Moments ago, RiRi revealed that all eight of her existing...
The FADER

Adele announces live return

Adele has confirmed details of two huge outdoor London concerts scheduled for 2022. The London-born singer will play hometown dates at Hyde Park. The headline shows will be part of the annual BST Hyde Park festival and will mark Adele's first U.K. live shows since 2017. Tickets go on general sale from 10am, Saturday October 30.
wfav951.com

Adele Announces First Dates Of Tour

Adele has announced the first two dates of her tour in support of her forthcoming album, 30. She’ll play two nights at London’s Hyde Park next summer. The sprawling green is the middle of her hometown and has hosted concerts by everyone from The Rolling Stones, to Queen, to Elton John.
mxdwn.com

Adele Announces First Live Shows In Five Years

This November, Adele is releasing her fourth studio album, 30. To celebrate the album, she has recently announced two live shows scheduled for next year — her first live performances since 2017. According to Pitchfork, these two shows are set for July 1 and 2, 2022, at London’s Hyde Park....
Person
Adele
nbcrightnow.com

Adele announces two homecoming gigs at BST Hyde Park 2022

Adele is set to headline two nights at London's American Express presents BST Hyde Park next summer. The 33-year-old megastar recently returned with her first new music in six years, 'Easy On Me', taken from her hotly-awaited follow-up to 2015's '25', '30', and now the 'Hello' hitmaker has confirmed she will return to her homeland to perform at the famous landmark on July 1 and July 2, 2022, as part of the festival series.
b975.com

Adele announces two shows in London’s Hyde Park, films her CBS concert special

Adele is returning to the concert stage…next year. The superstar has announced two shows in London’s Hyde Park for 2022, on July 1 and 2. Fans who want first crack at the tickets can sign up at her website now for the presale, which starts Thursday, October 28 at 5am EST. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Saturday at 5 am EST.
The Independent

Adele website crashes as singer announces Hyde Park concerts for 2022

Adele’s website crashed as she announced her first UK live shows since 2017. On Tuesday (26 October), the singer revealed that she would be performing at BST Hyde Park on 1 and 2 July 2022.“Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii [heart emoji],” she tweeted, with a link to presale on her website.You can find out more information about how to buy tickets here.However, many fans reported that they were unable to open the website as others rushed to access the link.“Adele’s website is broken,” one commenter wrote, while another added: “Trying to sign up for Adele pre sale tickets but the website has...
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Adele Is Back And Trending In Jamaica

It’s been six years since music was last produced by one of the most successful women in music. Adele, who is now trending in Jamaica, stands at number three on popular streaming platform YouTube. The award-winning songwriter’s new single, ‘Easy On Me’ took many music lovers by surprise when Vevo’s...
#Us Tv#Itv#British#London Palladium
AceShowbiz

Artist of the Week: Adele

The 'Rolling in the Deep' hitmaker is ascending the charts with her highly-anticipated music comeback as she pours out her emotions with a letter to son in 'Easy On Me'. AceShowbiz - After making hit after hit with her three previous highly-lauded albums, Adele is on course to dominate the charts again with her new music. Six years after making a splash with her third LP "25", the British singer/songwriter is now readying a much-anticipated record titled "30".
The Independent

An Audience with Adele: Can you get tickets to ITV Palladium concert?

Adele is returning to our screens later this month with a primetime ITV special celebrating the launch of her new album.On Tuesday (2 November) night, it was announced that the “Hello” singer would be performing in the UK for the first time in four years, with a concert at the London Palladium.The show will be recorded for ITV, with a TV special titled An Audience with Adele airing on 21 November.It will be released just two days after the release of her fourth studio album 30, which is her first record in six years.The album has already smashed records...
Elite Daily

Adele Announced Her First Concert In 5 Years, But There's A Catch

Adele is back, and she’s ready to to hit the stage back home in the U.K. The singer is gearing up to release her new album, 30, on Nov. 19, and it looks like fans will get to hear her new tunes live sooner rather than later. She announced multiple shows in 2022, and her fans are losing it at the thought of ~finally~ seeing her perform live again. Yep, Adele is performing in London's Hyde Park in 2022, and I’m so jealous of everyone across the pond.
The Independent

Adele to perform exclusive live special for ITV

Adele will star in a primetime special for ITV to celebrate her new album, 30.An Audience with Adele will feature the “Hello” singer performing her first UK gig in four years at the London Palladium.She will perform songs from the new album including lead single, “Easy on Me”, as well as fan favourites for the special which will air 21 November.The audience of the show will be made up of Adele’s family and friends as well as notable figures from the worlds of sport and entertainment.An Audience with Adele is a different special to the one already announced to...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
themusicnetwork.com

Adele One Night Only prime-time special to screen on Seven Network

Australian Adele fans will be able to watch the Adele One Night Only prime-time special on Channel 7 or broadcast video on demand (BVOD) platform 7Plus. The two-hour special will be filmed in Los Angeles and is set to feature a concert performance of her new material and some of her previous chart-topping hits. It will also include an exclusive interview conducted by Oprah Winfrey which will cover Adele’s new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.
Daily Mail

Adele fans go WILD as they overhear the star filming her CBS special

Adele fans went wild on Sunday when it was revealed that she was filming her CBS special Adele: One Night Only at LA's Griffith Observatory. Little has been known of details of the Oprah Winfrey-fronted show but over the weekend sharp-eared fans and passersby took to Twitter to reveal they had overheard the star performing a slew of hits from outside the location.
Billboard

Adele Sets U.K. TV Concert Special

Adele will give her new album 30 a serious send-off party with a primetime U.K. concert special. An Audience With Adele will beam out Sunday, Nov. 21 on the free-to-air ITV channel and its on-demand ITV Hub platform. The one-off concert is captured at the prestigious London Palladium, in the...
arcamax.com

Adele reveals the 30 tracklist

Adele has released the tracklist for her long-awaited new album. The 33-year-old singer is poised to release her much-anticipated new record, '30', on November 19, and she's now revealed the tracklist for the album. '30' will feature 12 tracks - including the chart-topping single 'Easy on Me' - plus an...
101 WIXX

Set list for Adele’s upcoming TV special revealed

Adele‘s upcoming CBS TV special is in the can, and now the set list has been revealed. Adele One Night Only, filmed at Griffith Observatory in L.A., will air November 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET/8:00 PM PT on CBS, and will also stream on Paramount+. The special features Adele’s past hits, plus some of the songs from her upcoming album 30.
