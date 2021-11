The Camden Fairview Cardinals are conference champions for the first time since the 2013 High School Football season. They have had a dominant season to get to an overall record of 8-1 (5-0 in conference play). In order to win the conference title, the Cardinals needed to defeat the Hope Bobcats on the road this past Friday night. While the Cardinals were focused on defeating the Bobcats, they were tested significantly by Hope, who did not back down against the more talented Cardinals team. Camden Fairview endured a tough fight from a feisty Bobcats team with a 42-27 win.

