Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Spark Marriage Rumors

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dujv1_0ckV03cZ00

Did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott tie the knot ahead of baby No. 2?

Kylie had everyone talking when fans spied what looked like a wedding band.

Jenner was showing off the matching diamond rings Travis got for her and their daughter Stormi, which Kylie was wearing on her pointer finger.

Peeking out from under a long sleeved shirt was a band on her ring finger. So far, the couple hasn’t responded to the rumors.

Back in September, Kylie posted a video on Instagram, documenting her parenting journey with Scott.

At the beginning of the video, Jenner holds up a positive pregnancy test.

In one part, Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner opens up an envelope full of sonograms. She responds to the pregnancy, saying, “It’s one of the happiest days of my life.”

In another part, Jenner bares her growing baby bump.

Last year, Kylie discussed the possibility of giving daughter Stormi a sibling. She told Harper’s Bazaar, “My friends all pressure me about it… They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”

During a recent Instagram Live with Stassie Karanikolaou, Kylie expressed wanting “seven kids down the line, but not right now.”

She stressed, “Pregnancy is just not a joke; it’s a serious thing and it’s hard. I’m not ready for that just yet.”

