JUST IN: Julian Humphrey Down To Three Schools

By Evan Crowell
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago
SI All-American has Humphrey graded as the No. 15 corner in America. Here is what the recruiting service had to say about the talented defensive back.

"Yes, Humphrey is one of the fastest players on this list, with verified 100-meter dash times in the 10.5-second range. Yes, it helps widen the margin for error while in coverage on Friday nights. But no, this isn't another track star being molded into a football prospect, Humphrey is a football prospect who also runs track. He is comfortable in his transitions, tracks the football well and flashes big-time bait instincts while in coverage. Throw in an ideal frame and another year of prep experience and it amounts to a talent we may still have pegged too low in the top 15."

IN THIS ARTICLE
