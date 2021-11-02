CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

In South Dakota, 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 718 additional cases

By Jeremy Fugleberg
INFORUM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Eight South Dakotans are newly reported to have died with COVID-19, and the state added 718 virus cases, the South Dakota Department of Health reported Tuesday, Nov. 2. The eight additional fatalities raise the state's COVID-19 death toll to 2,249. Of that total, state health...

