Presidential Election

Biden takes reporters' questions abroad as his agenda stalls at home

By Brian Naylor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden on Tuesday acknowledged concerns about the changing climate and skepticism among activists about whether the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, will change things for the better. "We have a lot more work to be done," Biden said at a news conference before leaving Glasgow to return to...

Virginia Mercury

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House Democratic caucus—and […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Kamala Harris finally gets something right

Vice President Kamala Harris finally got something half right when she recently said on the campaign trail in Norfolk that “what happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on.” Indeed, Ms. Harris was spot on in her assessment about the importance of the elections in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the outcome was crystal clear. Republicans won the races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General while also picking up seven seats in the House of Delegates on their way to capturing a 52 - 48 seat majority.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Outta here: Pelosi to jet to Europe as House stalls on $3T Biden plan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to lead a congressional delegation to Scotland for the UN Climate Summit COP26 this weekend, leaving Washington, DC, later Friday even as she struggles to unite Democratic support for President Biden’s agenda. Last month, Pelosi’s trip to Glasgow was announced by Majority Leader Steny...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Biden bid to revive American Dream hinges on divided Congress

Rekindling the American Dream of prosperity as a balm for a bruised and battered nation is the risky bet on which Joe Biden is doubling down, with his grand investment vision hanging in the balance in a divided Congress. Early Friday the president hailed the robust employment figures for the month of October, saluted the first positive test results of Pfizer's anti-Covid pill, and welcomed recent approval of vaccines for children five and older. But the 78-year-old Democrat made clear his most urgent priority: to hit the phones and win over the stubbornly resistant lawmakers preventing his historic $3 trillion upgrade of the US economy and welfare safety net from crossing the finish line on Capitol Hill. Party leadership in the House of Representatives began the day aiming to pass part of the package -- a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill -- after sending an even bigger social welfare plan, known as "Build Back Better" and worth up to $1.85 trillion, to the upper chamber.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KSNT News

Dems end deadlock, House hands Biden infrastructure win

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Republicans mocked for sudden silence on election fraud after Virginia win

Republicans have been mocked for their sudden silence on election fraud after winning the Virginia governor’s race. Private equity executive Glenn Younkin beat out Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor of the state, in a race many expected Mr McAuliffe to win. The result is seen as cause for concern among Democrats as the party in power often lose their congressional majorities in the first midterm following a presidential victory. The hosts of Morning Joe on MSNBC sarcastically wondered why Republicans appeared to trust the results in the governor’s race and special elections that they won, when many falsely...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Judgement day for Biden’s agenda as Democrats plan to vote on Build Back Better and infrastructure

House Democrats plan to vote on both their social spending bill and a bipartisan infrastructure bill on Friday in a crucial test for President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had planned the vote for as early as Thursday, but unresolved issues between progressive Democrats and moderates in the House over drug pricing and immigration meant negotiations were happening during floor votes last night and the House adjourned late in the evening without a final deal.“I don’t know how far along things are but my hope is that it will be passed this weekend,” Rep Ilhan Omar of Minnesota,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

