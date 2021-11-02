CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots-Chargers Mic’d-Up Highlights Include Bill Belichick Sideline Speeches

By Dakota Randall
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bill Belichick on Sunday had the full attention of his Patriots players. New England left SoFi Stadium with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers, finally earning their elusive signature victory. The...

nesn.com

NESN

Here’s Latest On Christian McCaffrey Ahead Of Week 9 Game Vs. Patriots

It seems like Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will return to the field Sunday when Carolina hosts the New England Patriots in a Week 9 contest. The Panthers activated the star running back off injured reserve Saturday, according to the team. Carolina is hopeful McCaffrey, who has been sidelined with...
ClutchPoints

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler injury pops up ahead of matchup with Patriots

There is now one notable injury issue to watch for the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of their upcoming Week 8 home clash with the New England Patriots. As noted by the Chargers’ official injury report, running back Austin Ekeler did not feature in the team’s scheduled practice session on Thursday due to a hip injury.
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Daily Links: Which player needs to step up against the Patriots?

What happened in last year’s game against the Patriots is still being used as “bulletin board material” this year. According to Chris Harris Jr., he has been reminding the guys in the locker room to remember what happened in last year’s matchup so that motivation and those feelings don’t get lost ahead of this Sunday’s meeting.
NESN

Mic’d-Up Highlights From Patriots-Jets Reveal Sideline Vibes Amid Blowout

The Patriots on Sunday authored a good, old-fashioned beatdown of the New York Jets. New England earned a 54-13 win in front of a Gillette Stadium crowd that hasn’t witnessed such an easy, stress-free victory in quite a while. It was a needed performance from the Patriots, who understandably were fired up after entering the game with a 2-4 record.
NESN

These Patriots Got Game Balls During Bill Belichick Locker Room Speech

For the second week in a row, “Awww yeah!” rang through a Patriots locker room. New England earned a 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday to move back to .500 on the season. The Patriots didn’t get a good performance from Mac Jones, but they got contributions from all three phases and picked up an elusive signature victory.
PatriotMaven

Belichick: “Trying to Get Better Every Day” and More Following Patriots Victory Over the Chargers

The New England Patriots returned to .500 with a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week Eight of the 2021 NFL Season. Pats’ quarterback Mac Jones threw for 218 yards; with neither a touchdown pass, nor an interception. Damien Harris would add 80 yards rushing on 23 carries, with a touchdown of his own. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passed for 223 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions, the most costly of which coming in the fourth quarter. Former Charger Adrian Phillips put the Pats ahead for good with a pick-six of Herbert, as the Patriots defeated the Chargers, 27-24 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, improving New England to 4-4 on the 2021 season.
NESN

Bill Belichick Hints At Larger Role For Patriots Linebacker Jamie Collins

Jamie Collins has seen a steady increase in playing time since rejoining the New England Patriots earlier this month. In the first game of his third Patriots tour, he played 5% of defensive snaps — just three total — in a Week 5 win over the Houston Texans. The next week, he was up to 19%. The next, 25%. He’s also played 21 snaps on special teams over those three contests.
NESN

Bill Belichick Once Raved About This New Patriots Cornerback

Bill Belichick has yet to comment on the New England Patriots’ latest practice squad additions. But he had high praise for one of them back in 2017. Before the Patriots played the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Belichick offered a positive review of Brian Poole, who at the time was Atlanta’s top nickel back. Poole signed to the Patriots practice squad Wednesday along with fellow veteran corner De’Vante Bausby.
Boston Herald

Playing the revenge game against Bill Belichick and the Patriots

As Bill Belichick pointed out this week, having to face ex-Patriot players isn’t exactly a new concept around Foxboro. He’s had to deal with plenty of players he’s cast out because he thought they were getting too old, or simply didn’t want to pay. Whether it’s Drew Bledsoe, Lawyer Milloy,...
NESN

Stephon Gilmore Looked Very Happy To See Patriots Owner Robert Kraft

Stephon Gilmore didn’t appreciate the way his New England Patriots tenure ended, but he appears to be on good terms with team owner Robert Kraft. The former Patriots cornerback greeted and embraced Kraft before Sunday’s game against his new team, the Carolina Panthers. Gilmore also hugged Patriots president Jonathan Kraft before smiling and jogging away.
