Patriots-Chargers Mic’d-Up Highlights Include Bill Belichick Sideline Speeches

The New England Patriots returned to .500 with a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week Eight of the 2021 NFL Season. Pats’ quarterback Mac Jones threw for 218 yards; with neither a touchdown pass, nor an interception. Damien Harris would add 80 yards rushing on 23 carries, with a touchdown of his own. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passed for 223 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions, the most costly of which coming in the fourth quarter. Former Charger Adrian Phillips put the Pats ahead for good with a pick-six of Herbert, as the Patriots defeated the Chargers, 27-24 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, improving New England to 4-4 on the 2021 season.

